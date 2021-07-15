Comparing Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surface Oncology and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $126.16 million 2.23 $59.34 million $1.57 4.13 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($1.66) -1.88

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A 17.01% 11.60% Solid Biosciences N/A -70.08% -56.58%

Volatility and Risk

Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Surface Oncology and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 134.21%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 241.88%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Solid Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells. It also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813, as well as a clinical trial collaboration with Roche Holding AG to evaluate SRF388. Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

