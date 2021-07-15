Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.