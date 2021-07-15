Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Shares Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) by 437.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,502 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.76% of Concord Acquisition worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,386,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CND opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Concord Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

