Condire Management LP Invests $22.04 Million in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,406,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,038,000. Fortuna Silver Mines comprises 6.6% of Condire Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $945.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

