Condire Management LP Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares makes up 0.9% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Condire Management LP owned about 0.31% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LABU traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.01. 56,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.87. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $185.61.

