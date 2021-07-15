Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Get Conformis alerts:

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $191.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Conformis news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,877 shares of company stock valued at $115,236 over the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.