CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

NYSE CNMD opened at $132.03 on Thursday. CONMED has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,043.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,930 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,304. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in CONMED by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

