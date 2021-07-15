CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.
NYSE CNMD opened at $132.03 on Thursday. CONMED has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,043.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,930 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,304. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in CONMED by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
