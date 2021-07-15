Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $24.07

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.07, but opened at $22.64. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on CNTB. CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.