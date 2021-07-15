Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $24.07

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.07, but opened at $22.64. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNTB. CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $2,035,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $2,204,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $8,696,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

