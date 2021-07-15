Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2,621.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 655,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 467,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $782.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

