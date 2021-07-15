ContentBox Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $12,870.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00242270 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000806 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

