Contrasting Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) & Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and Sixth Street Specialty Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Sixth Street Specialty Lending 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.41%. Given Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sixth Street Specialty Lending is more favorable than Logan Ridge Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21% Sixth Street Specialty Lending 106.63% 13.60% 6.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.79 -$35.45 million $0.03 908.33 Sixth Street Specialty Lending $270.04 million 6.30 $147.00 million $2.21 10.61

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Sixth Street Specialty Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sixth Street Specialty Lending beats Logan Ridge Finance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

