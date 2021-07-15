ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $259.10

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 259.10 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 258.10 ($3.37), with a volume of 2002808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.36).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 226.50 ($2.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 63.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

