Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.88 price objective on the stock.

CNVY stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $21,700,004.34. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

