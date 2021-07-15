Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNVY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $9.88 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.86.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $21,700,004.34. Also, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

