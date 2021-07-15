Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Copa were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,628,000 after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Copa by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 503,956 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Copa by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 729,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Copa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.