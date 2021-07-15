CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) VP James A. Gustke Sells 10,900 Shares

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $224,540.00.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $137.35 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.03.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.