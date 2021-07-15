CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.35. 260,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,589. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.65.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $224,540.00. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

