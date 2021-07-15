Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 819 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

OKE opened at $54.88 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

