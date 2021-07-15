Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Celsius by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CELH stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.14 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $83.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.
In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.