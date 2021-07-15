Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Celsius by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.14 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

