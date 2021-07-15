Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in LKQ by 38.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 218,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 20.0% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 34,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.73. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

