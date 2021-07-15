Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $47,263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

