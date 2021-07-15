Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,798 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 378,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 38.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

