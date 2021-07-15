Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $530.14 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $549.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

