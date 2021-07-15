Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $186.61 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

