Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,974.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Spotify Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $253.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.36.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.