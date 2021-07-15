Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $273,200,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

STT stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

