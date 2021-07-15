Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 819 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.