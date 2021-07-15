Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,702 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 889,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 817,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

