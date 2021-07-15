Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,725 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.76. 40,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.59. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.17.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

