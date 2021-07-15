Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $67.40 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,095,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,395,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 25.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $35,358,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 288,748 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $$61.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,664. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

