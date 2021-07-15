Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 186,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 301,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,859.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.38. 11,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.88. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

