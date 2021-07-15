Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $2,646,400.00.

GLW opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.