Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.79

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 266581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at about $108,852,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at $17,323,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth $13,021,000.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

