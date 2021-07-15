Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.79

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 266581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at about $108,852,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at $17,323,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth $13,021,000.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.