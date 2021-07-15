COTI Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $80.58 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00148102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,688.11 or 1.00160565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00994290 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

