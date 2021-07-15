Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €51.00 by UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €57.40 ($67.53) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.82.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

