Credit Agricole S A Has $141,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 597.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 85,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,542 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 342.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $5,881,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $170.79 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.