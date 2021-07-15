Credit Agricole S A Invests $90,000 in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDL. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.