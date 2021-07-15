Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.50.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $409.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $414.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

