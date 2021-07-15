Credit Agricole S A Sells 9,912 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

