Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of NMI worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NMI by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $3,733,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NMI by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

