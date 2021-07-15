Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

