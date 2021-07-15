Credit Suisse AG Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Mercury General worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 705.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 75,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

