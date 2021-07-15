Credit Suisse AG Has $2.16 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after buying an additional 218,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,807,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.