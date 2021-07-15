Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.54% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP opened at $79.64 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.