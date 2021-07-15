Credit Suisse AG Sells 37,401 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,401 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGMS. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of SGMS opened at $68.07 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

