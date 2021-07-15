Credit Suisse AG Sells 438 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

