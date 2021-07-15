Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Get Cricut alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CRCT opened at $33.31 on Monday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.34.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at $412,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,139,063 shares of company stock worth $36,633,485 and sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.