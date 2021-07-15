CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

CAPL opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.21.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $657.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

