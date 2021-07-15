Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 4.9%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.83 and last traded at $53.87. 7,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 317,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Cryoport alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,043.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,760 shares of company stock worth $44,909,756 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.