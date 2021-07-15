CryptEx Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $17.04 or 0.00053468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $9,468.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,802.25 or 0.99799640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034420 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006815 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00054611 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

